Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has confessed that his huge confidence in Glasgow Rangers’ midfielder, Joe Aribo, informed his decision to hand the player his first competitive debut for Nigeria in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

Aribo, who had impressed the German tactician in the international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil, where he scored in both matches, was cap-tied in the AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Benin.

Before Wednesday’s match, Rohr had told the sporting press, on Tuesday, that the Rangers’ midfield maestro would get his first competitive cap for Super Eagles in the game against the Squirrels, if he proved his fitness in the team’s final workout.

Rohr disclosed that Aribo had assured him that he was in top shape in the hours leading up to Wednesday’s game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium,in Uyo, hence, his decision to hand him his first competitive game for Nigeria.

‘’We spoke this morning (Wednesday) and he told me that he recovered well from the night flight he had from London after his game on Sunday. ‘’I have confidence in my players when they tell me ‘I am ready’, so I make them play, especially for him, his father was here.

‘’It was his first time or the second time only in his country, so it was very important for him to play his first competitive match with the Super Eagles.”

By his competitive debut for the Super Eagles on Wednesday, Aribo is now only eligible to play for Nigeria in international competitions.

In a related development, Rohr has singled out Torino defender, Ola Aina, and Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, for special praise in the victory against Benin.