Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is confident that Everton winger, Alex Iwobi will take to the pitch when his side face Lesotho in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Tuesday evening.

The former Arsenal star was originally named in the starting lineup against the Republic of Benin on Saturday but was forced to withdraw from the squad altogether just before the team headed to the stadium after he seemingly tested positive for coronavirus.

The Nigeria Football Federation is having none of it and is of the opinion that the result was compromised.

Writing on social media, ESPN journalist Colin Udoh tweeted: “”Gernot Rohr has told me that although Everton’s Alex Iwobi tested positive for COVID on arrival in Benin, he believes the result is “fake”.

“A second test has been taken and result due soon. Rohr tells me he’s confident Iwobi will play on Tuesday”.

The Nigerian Federation and Super Eagles medical team have not yet made an official statement on Iwobi’s test result until they get a second medical opinion.

Iwobi had made twenty-two straight appearances for the Super Eagles before he was forced to miss yesterday’s match versus the Squirrels.