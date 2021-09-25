Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has praised Abia-born Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu after his heroics for Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Kalu scored an 85th-minute equaliser to help Les Girondins secure a point in their Ligue one fixture against Montpelier.

The former Gent star has had a torrid start to the Ligue one season. The 24-year-old collapsed on the pitch after just 12 minutes on the pitch in Bordeaux’s second Ligue one game of the season against Marseille.

However, he was cleared to return to the pitch just days after he was taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately for the former Gent man, he has struggled to pin down a starting shirt at the Matmut Atlantique since he returned.

However, he showed his quality as he helped Bordeaux rescue a point against Montpelier on Wednesday. Nigeria Coach Rohr, who is a former player for Les Girondins, has now stated his happiness with the feat of the Nigerian.

“Personally, I was very happy for Kalu because I have him with Nigeria.” Rohr told Web Girondins.

“This will give him confidence. It’s a good thing for the Girondins to have this kind of attacker”

Kalu will hope that his heroics will help him return to Bordeaux’s starting lineup for the clash against Rennes on Sunday.

