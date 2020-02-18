Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr has extended an invitation to in form Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, for the Super Eagles’ upcoming games in March, Owngoalnigeria.com exclusively revealed.

The coach has been impressed with Iheanacho’s improvement the past two months and has decided to hand a recall to the forward who was dropped from the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Iheanacho was called up for the friendly game against Ukraine, which ended 2-2, but he didn’t get to play as he arrived Kiev, the venue of the game, late due to administrative issues and logistic issues.

Belgian-Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers has also been rewarded for his fine form this season for Heracles Almelo, with a first time call up to the senior national team of Nigeria. He presently has 17 goals and six assists from 25 games this season.

Their invitation comes at the expense of Peter Olayinka of Slavia Prague who hasn’t matched the same height that led to his invitation for previous games of the team as his club form has dwindled.

Rohr will make the list public in the first week of March for the Super Eagles AFCON 2021 Qualifiers games against Sierra Leone, where they will be hoping to pick their third win in a row to book a place in the tournament.