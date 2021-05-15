Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has drawn up a provisional squad list of 31 players for Nigeria’s prestige inter- national friendly game against five-time African champions Cameroon in Austria on Friday, 4th June 2021. The game will take place at the Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital, Vienna starting from 8.30pm Austria time.

Headlining the list unveiled on Friday is Captain Ahmed Musa, with deputy captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze also called.