Mike Pius

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that Bordeaux striker, Josh Maja may be handed a late call-up to the Super Eagles squad ahead of their upcoming friendly against Ukraine.

The 20-year-old London-born Maja has a British passport, but he is not provisionally cap-tied to England, meaning he is free to make his international debut for Nigeria without submitting a request to FIFA to change his association.

“I ate with Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja, since we have a second Nigerian in Bordeaux, he is eligible for Nigeria,” Rohr said.

“I already started talking with him about the selection, absolutely. We talked together, he’s pretty positive because; he has not played for U-20 with England. He can play the friendly matches, but he can do it only because he did not play for England U-20, which is the case for many others that we have on our radar. “For Maja, it would be easier to have him, I have a lot of attackers, but it’s not impossible that I select him.

“We are going to play a game in Ukraine and I was told it was too late to get a visa for players, who do not have a European passport, but he has because he is also English, so he could eventually join us. “It is possible that I select him to go to Ukraine, it is possible.”