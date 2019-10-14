According to reports from the camp of Super Eagles in Singapore, coach Gernot Rohr could reportedly leave his post after Sunday’s friendly match with Brazil, due to an alleged lack of payment from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the past three months.

The NFF had denied reports that the body is so far behind in payments for the German tactician, claiming that only his payment for September is outstanding (and that it is currently being processed).

Rohr was hired in August 2016 and has led the Nation’s biggest football team to the 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia, before qualifying them for this year’s African Cup of Nations in Egypt, after failing to appear at the tournament since 2013.

The Franco-German tactician is into the final months of his three years contract with the Nigerian football governing body who are not in hurry to return to negotiation table for a new improved deal.

However It is believed that the relationship between Rohr and his employers is waxing cold following their inability pay his monthly salary and bonuses timely .

Reports from various media outlets had it that the former Gabon manager last received pay from the Federation in July , a claim the NFF denied , before reveling they only owe him September salary.

Meanwhile, Rohr was said to have been upset with the Amaju Pinnick led Nigerian Football Federation’s move to deny owing him three months salary in the media.

The former Bordeaux man is now considering his future with the Nigerian team , with other African countries keeping close tab on him.