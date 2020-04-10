Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he is keeping tabs on three European based youngsters with a view to a possible call-up to the national team in the near future, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The German football tactician is considering whether to hand invitations to SC Heerenveen winger, Chidera Ejuke, Liverpool-owned midfielder, Ovie Ejaria and Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder, Eberechi Eze.

The three players were omitted from the Super Eagles roster for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone which was later postponed by Confederation of African Football.

Eze and Ejaria are both provisionally cap-tied to their country of birth, England after playing competitive matches for the U21 and U20 teams, respectively.

In an Instagram Live conversation with Colin Udoh, Rohr said the players who are targeting a call-up to the Super Eagles have to be better than the ones in the team currently.

The former Bordeaux coach watched Eze at close quarters during a Nigeria national team training camp held in London three years ago, before the midfielder was approached by the English Football Association.

As for Ejaria, he was part of a Golden Eaglets training camp ahead of the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup, but didn’t make the final roster.