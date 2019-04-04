Coach of the senior national team of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr said the present bunch of players in the Super Eagles team for the Africa Cup of Nations are about the most talented players to have come out of Nigeria in the past few years.

Since his appointment as coach, Rohr had twice qualified the Super Eagles of Nigeria for two major tournaments with a game to spare, ‎although many will argue that the team should have done well at World Cup in Russia.

So far, the Super Eagles had been beaten once by an African team under coach Gernot Rohr and that was the 0-2 loss against South Africa in their first AFCON 2019 qualifiers, over a year ago.

They presently boast of an unbeaten run since after the World Cup, with back-to-back wins against Libya and Seychelles in the AFCON qualifiers and a draw against South Africa. They also defeated Egypt 1-0 in an international friendly ahead of the Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the talent at his disposal, Rohr said they are about the most talented to have come out of Nigeria, but advised that they should continue to work hard for club and country to fulfill their potentials.

“We all know that Nigeria once had big stars like Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Okocha. Since they retired, Nigeria has not found a replacement.

But I can assure you that we have very talented players among the young people, who are currently playing, but there is still a lot to be done to make the Eagles become stars. This team has a quality band, but you have to work on it to become big stars”, Rohr said.