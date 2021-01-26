Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr says the team has players who can influence the dressing room for good when the morale of the team is down.

Rohr made this known while discussing the impact of players’ off the pitch and character that teams need to show as a unit to achieve results on the pitch. The Franco-German coach picked out five players including captain Ahmed Musa before playing down the influence of Musa, saying as captain, it’s part of his responsibility.

“We have big players that young players look up to due to their commitment and Musa lead the way nut you have to understand he’s the captain. He has to do that and when he’s not around, Ekong (William Troost) has to fill that spot,” Rohr told owngoalnigeria.com.

“Then you have other big time players who inspire the team a lot like Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Leon Balogun. When you see how they train, play and act on the pitch as a young player they set the standard to follow and off the pitch they are model professionals,” he concluded.