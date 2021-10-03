Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said that Wilfred Ndidi will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a hamstring injury.
“He will be missed for the games against Central African Republic, but we expect him to make a good return next month for the games against Liberia and Cape Verde.”
Everton forward Alex Iwobi is the other player ruled out by injury for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Ndidi’s absence means he will miss Leicester City Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Brentford and Brighton as well as the Europa League clash against Spartak Moscow.
Meanwhile, Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has pointed out that Victor Osimhen as the danger-man ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on October 7.
The Super Eagles will be welcoming their visitors at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos hoping to make it three wins in a row in Group C. They started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Liberia before defeating Cape Verde 2-1.
The Wild Beasts are yet to win a game, having collected just one point which came from a 1-1 draw away to Cape Verde before losing by a solitary goal at home against Liberia.
