Gernot Rohr said the technical crew is still keeping her options open regarding a replacement for injured first-choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Uzoho has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season after sustaining a horrific injury in Super Eagles 1-1 draw with Brazil at the Kallang National Stadium in Singapore last Sunday.

Uzoho was replaced by Fortuna Dusseldorf’ of Germany’s goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who went on to have a debut to remember.

Rohr, however, praised the 20-year-old goalkeeper but dismissed the opinion that he’s likely to replace Francis Uzoho in the coming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

“(Maduka) Okoye did his job well when he came in to replace injured (Francis) Uzoho in Brazil friendly match. But he is still very young.”

“We will see if we can do something with him. But it is vividly clear that he had a promising beginning in the Brazil game. He is also happy to have the first cap.”

“As regards replacement for injured Francis Uzoho, I won’t name replacement now because we have not concluded the list for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.”

“But like I said Okoye has good quality and would be a great goalkeeper with what I have seen with his composure against Brazil”. Rohr said.