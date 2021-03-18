Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has defended his decision to call Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar ahead of Paul Onuachu of Genk for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Onuachu has 27 goals in all competitions this season as opposed to Sadiq who has 22 with six coming before his move to Almeria from Serbia side, Partizan Belgrade.

The decision generated arguments among Nigerians and Rohr has now clear the air on his decision, insisting that it’s nothing personal against the lanky Genk forward.

“It’s because I want to see somebody else,” Rohr explained. “We saw him already, we know him, we know his strengths.

“He was a bit unlucky each time when he has to play. It is the last moment before the World Cup qualifiers that we can test somebody else, so we choose Sadiq Umar.”