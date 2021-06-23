Gernot Rohr has said he will not be the coach to lead out the NPFL stars who will take on Mexico in a friendly early next month in the USA.

The NPFL stars will face Mexico on July 3 in a friendly on July in Los Angeles.

Rohr has now clarified that he will not be the coach in charge of the team for this match.

“I am only an adviser (to the team),” the Super Eagles coach.

The NFF technical department headed by Austin Eguavoen, a former Super Eagles coach, is believed to have compiled a squad of 25 players from the NPFL for this game.

Nigeria plan to use this friendly to prepare for the next CHAN.

Meanwhile, Rohr says he doesn’t expect the home-based players to beat Mexico.

“You cannot play against Mexico and say you will win it with these home-based players. It is not our A team and it will not count for FIFA ranking. The most important thing is not the results but to test the players, discover new ones and evolve tactics.”