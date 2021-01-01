Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has sensationally revealed that the absence of Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi was responsible for Super Eagles lost to current African champions, Algeria in the friendly staged in Austria two months ago.

Victor Osimhen was barred from joining the squad as Napoli players were ordered into quarantine, following three positive COVID-19 cases, while Oghenekaro Etebo, Daniel Akpeyi, Joe Aribo and Wilfred Ndidi pulled out of the squad owing to injuries.

Ramy Bensebaini decided the game with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box in the sixth minute, handing Nigeria their first loss since they were defeated by the same opponent at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The defeat against Algeria in October was the first international match after an eleven-month break,” Rohr said to Mannheimer Morgen.

“We were missing half of the team because Covid-19 made it difficult to get everyone together.

“You weren’t even allowed to come from some European countries like England or Italy, where I have important players.

“It was not a year, especially for national teams, to which one can apply normal standards.”

Nigeria ended 2020 without a win in four matches, having drawn their other games against Tunisia (friendly) and Sierra Leone (two AFCON qualifiers).