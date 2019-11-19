Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that he had given Victor Osimhen some lessons as Odion Ighalo played his final tournament at AFCON 2019.

The Lille striker’s two goals and two assists in his last two games for Nigeria have led to a little discussion and secret searching as to how his form has come. Rohr has, thus, explained that Osimhen did excellently when he took notes in Egypt.

“We had the best goalscorer at the AFCON, he wanted to retire and we had to find a solution,” Rohr said about Ighalo via Brila.

”When I took Osimhen to the AFCON as part of the 23-man list, a lot of you were very critical, they asked why I didn’t take Kelechi Iheanacho for example.”

”He learnt a lot at the AFCON, watching, playing in the last match, seeing this very good goalscorer Ighalo, seeing Musa and now he is progressing.”

As far as club football, the Ultimate Strikers Academy product also has a wonderful tally of nine goals and two assists in 17 games for Lille.

”He’s in a good club Lille in France and scoring a lot of goals, confidence is there and this good understanding with the other players is good for a centre forward,” added Rohr.

With the 20-year-old’s incredible form in a league as competitive as Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, the Lagos-born star looks destined for bigger clubs in the near future.