Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr is yet to receive his salary for three months and so also a World Cup bonus promised him by NFF since 2017, but he has been ordered to “keep his nose out of politics”.

The Franco-German coach is now three years on the post after he signed a new two-year deal just before last year’s World Cup in Russia.

But besides his money problems, top officials had warned him to stay clear of politics after he was quoted as saying the political authorities and the NFF are not together.



“Who told Rohr that the authorities and the NFF are not together? He should simply keep his nose out of politics,” a furious NFF official warned.

“If the NFF and political authorities are not together, would we have been able to get the money (AFCON budget)out in record time?

“If there are issues, would they not be eventually resolved?”

The Eagles staged a pay strike in Alexandria to press for the win-bonus for the win over Burundi at the weekend.