Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr said he and his players are expectant that the grass at the Ogebemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State, will afford them the chance to bring joy to Nigerians.

The three-time African champions will host the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13 in an AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Rohr who visited the new Nigeria Football Federation House in Abuja on Saturday, revealed that he is expecting the full compliments of his players by Tuesday.

He also talked about his preparation ahead of the Friday cracker, but rued the absence of fans at the Stadium due to the cover -19 pandemic guidelines as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force(PTF) on COVID-19.

“I hope that the grass will be okay in Benin City. I know that it is a new Stadium, but the most important thing for me and the players is to know that the grass is in good condition.

“ We want to give Nigeria joy in this very special period and make them happy with a good win next Friday

“We are good mentally because, we are happy to be back in Nigeria since one year because our last game here in the country was in Nov 2019 before all the all these problems.”