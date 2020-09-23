Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed delight over the improvement the team has made since his arrival.

Since Rohr, who arrived in 2016 as a replacement for Sunday Oliseh, guided the team to the third place at the 2019 African Cup of Nations and qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The team also started their 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers with a bang, recording a back-to-back win over Squirrels of Benin and Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The three-time African champions recorded another milestone last Thursday when the latest FIFA ranking saw them move up to 29th place on the world ranking and retained their third spot on the continent of Africa.

Rohr said the team he’s happy with the ranking but insisted that there are loads of works to be done.

“When I arrived we were not number three (in Africa). We were much lower. So, it’s good to see we are in the right way.”

“I think we can be a little bit proud of it, but we have to still work a lot to get better. We want to be better all the time,” he told ESPN.