Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, has provided updates on the injuries that have left several top players doubtful for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles will restart their quest of qualifying the country for next year’s African Cup of Nations with a double-header match with neighbours, Sierra Leone, next month.

However, the team is currently faced with some challenges as striker Victor Osimhen, defender Kenneth Omeruo and winger Moses Simon picked up different injuries over the weekend.

Rohr has has expressed fear of prosecuting the two games without his strongest players; he later expressed optimism that the players will be fit for the double-header against Sierra Leone.

“There is only one big injury, which is Uzoho, because he is out for several months, but the other ones like Osimhen will be okay very soon and is already better. “Omeruo has only a knock on the head, Kalu whom I saw, is already nursing a comeback this weekend,” Rohr told AOI. “For Moses Simon, we have to wait to know the extent; and for Ndidi, he is resting very well and will be fit very soon, and then we have a little injury for Etebo, but it’s not a big one.”

The Super Eagles are currently top of Group L with six points after beating both Benin Republic and Lesotho in the opening two games, and victories over Sierra Leone will guarantee a place at the tournament proper.