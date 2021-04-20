Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he is ready to make himself available to coach French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux despite being contracted to the Nigeria Football Federation.

Rohr is Bordeaux’s record appearance holder in the French Ligue 1 over the past fifty years with 352 appearances made before hanging up his boots.

After an illustrious career with Bordeaux, the Franco-German managed the club before he was appointed sporting director.

Bordeaux are no longer the strong force that they once used to be and are currently battling to avoid the drop, five matches to the end of the 2020-2021 season.

“I have always been the man of the club,” Rohr said to France Bleu.

“Currently, I am under contract with Nigeria. But if it is to help the Girondins, I will always be available”

Rohr is best known at Bordeaux for being in the dugout when they lost the 1996 UEFA Cup final to his former club, Bayern Munich.