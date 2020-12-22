Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has made some changes to the backroom staff of the team unnoticed.

The coach who is keen on having Salisu Yusuf as one of his assistants presently has just three assistants as opposed to when he used to have four with him on the bench.

In the past, Rohr used to have Jean Luc Royer as his fitness coach with Nabil Trabelsi doubling as his assistant and video analyst. Imama Amapakabo took the role of Salisu Yusuf as first assistant following his suspension over his involvement in cash for spot scandal, while at the helm as coach of the Nigerian B team popularly called CHAN Eagles.

Alloy Agu and Enrico Pionetti who was appointed by Rohr before the World Cup were saddled with the responsibility of drilling the goalkeepers.

Checks by owngoalnigeria.com revealed that Pionetti has since left the team with Agu with the sole responsibility of getting the goalkeepers ready for games while the appointment of Joseph Yobo has also cost him another option on the bench.

Yobo came in as replacement for Imama who was taken out of the team months after his elevation to the role of first assistant from his role as second assistant. That role of second assistant now technically belongs to Yobo who now act as first assistant at least till the appointment of another in that role.