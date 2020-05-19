Bunmi Ogunyale

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has assured that a new contract for Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr will be rapped up in the next one week.

This was contained in a communiqué made available after the football body’s meeting held via video conferencing on Thursday, May 14.

The Executive Committee, according to the communiqué had mandated the General Secretary to liaise with the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr with a view to concluding all matters around his new contract within the next one week.The 66-year-old, whose current contract will expire in June, guided the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and led the side to finish third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.The Super Eagles were scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game in March before it was suspended owing to the coronavirus.

Former internationals; Finidi George, Emmanuel Amuneke and Sunday Oliseh were linked to the role, but they had denied showing interest.

According to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnock, the national team gaffer had agreed to be paid his salary and other allowance in Naira, adding the German will also monitor domestic league games.