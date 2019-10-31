Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr will be making his one hundred career game as a national team coach against the Squirrels of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The 2021 African Cup Of Nation qualifier match will mark Rohr’s 47th game in charge of the Nigeria Super Eagles. The 66 years old Franco German coach once tutored Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso before picking up the Eagles job on August 9th, 2016.

The AFCON 2019 Bronze medalist coach tutored Gabon to 19 games, Niger (23), Burkina Faso(11) and Nigeria (46), which made all his national team career game 99.

So far, the gaffer had recorded 26 victories, 11 draws and 9 losses with the three-time African champions.

His last game against the Samba Boys of Brazil earned him a lot of applauds from soccer enthusiasts, as the Nigerian side forced the five-time World champions to a one-all draw in Singapore.

Rohr had only recorded a home loss as Nigeria’s coach. He suffered his only home defeat in a 0-2 loss to South Africa in Uyo.

The former Bayern Munich defender bettered his profile by qualifying Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with a game to spare.

Just before switching to coach the national team, the Franco-German also tutored French side, Bordeaux, Creteil, OGC Nice, Young Boys, Ajaccio, Nantes and Etoile Sahel.