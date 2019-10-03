Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has given three reasons why he may decide not to continue coaching the national team, when he comes off contract in 2020.

The German football tactician had complained that he is not respected, promises made by the Nigeria Football Federation were not kept and there were organizational problems.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick promised to send Rohr to Germany on a refresher course with Bayern Munich after the Super Eagles exited the Africa Cup of Nations, but that obligation had not been fulfilled.

When asked by Mannheimer Morgen if he was interested in renewing his contract, Rohr stated: ‘’Yes and no. On the one hand, we have built a good team, the youngest on average in Africa.

‘’On the other hand, there are many things that make daily work difficult: lack of respect, organizational problems, promises are not kept. We will see how it goes on’’.

The former Bayern Munich defender confirmed that he received offers from four countries namely Morocco, Cameroon, Mali and Congo after the Africa Cup of Nations, but opted to see out his contract with the Nigeria.

Rohr added: ‘’Yes. But I love this team and I really wanted to fulfill my contract’’.

Rohr’s next official assignment is taking the Super Eagles to Singapore for an international friendly with five-time world champions Brazil on October 13.