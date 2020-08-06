Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr has switched attention to Fulham’s midfielder, Josh Onomah, following his dazzling display as his team secures promotion to the English Premier League, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Onomah was solid for Fulham in their 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship promotion playoffs and that performance sealed his spot in the heart of Rohr.

Rohr had been tracking the former Tottenham teen star for a while, but his form after the restart confirmed that he’s ready for a shot at international football with Nigeria.

However, he will need a switch of allegiance as he had represented England at various youth levels, but, at the age of 22, he should be considering his options with Nigeria looking like his most viable option for international football.

Rohr is, however, undeterred as he only wants the midfielder to commit his future to Nigeria on time, so that he can file for a switch of allegiance process with FIFA before the start of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.