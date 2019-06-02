Former Super Eagles striker, Jonathan Akpoborie, has said Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr needs to step up his tactics, as Nigerians expect more from the team.

Akpoborie, who played for Nigeria between 1995 and 2001, said the Super Eagles need to up their game. “He’s not really a bad coach, and at the same time he’s not really the best, but we must give it to him because he was the one that took Super Eagles from the level they where, to where they are right now; but, as a nation, we shouldn’t be satisfied because we are ambitious and we want everything. “If any Nigerian tells me that Rohr is the best or he’s still going to take us forward, I will not believe that because I’ve studied how they play football in Europe, and I’ve seen where a youth develops into a full professional,” he said. Rohr was appointed Eagles head coach in 2016, and he guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals. He has now led the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.