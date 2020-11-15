Super Eagles returned to training yesterday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, after Friday’s disappointing 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone, with manager Gernot Rohr sweating on the fitness of Villarreal of Spain winger, Samuel Chukwueze, and Club Brugge striker, Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis sprained his ankle in the last training session before the matchday three Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture and in reality he wasn’t available for selection to face the Leone Stars on Friday though he was included in the matchday squad.

The 22-year-old had an ice pack wrapped around his ankle during today’s recovery session; he jogged around the pitch before retiring.

As for Chukwueze, he barely managed to walk around the pitch because of the effects of the groin injury he suffered in the second half against Sierra Leone.

The 2015 U17 World Cup winner was replaced by CSKA Moscow’s Chidera Ejuke in the 78th minute and it has now come to light that it was an injury-enforced substitution.

Apart from Napoli’s Victor Osimhen who suffered a shoulder-related injury vs the Leone Stars, other Super Eagles stars who played a large part of the game against the Leone stars did stretches with emphasis to free up the body while those who didn’t play a major part or were unused substitutes were involved in a kickabout during yesterday’s recovery session.