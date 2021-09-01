Gernot Rohr says he is happy with Super Eagles first training session and expects many players to join them soon.

24 players were in as at Monday, but only 15 attended the light training and the Gym session in the evening.

“The training was good, we had players who were tired after their games and traveling.

We train with the new balls from FIFA, it will be different and we had to feel the balls.

“Our session started in the gym and we continue with a good exercise, but it was okay, we still miss some players. I believe all the players will be here,” Gernot Rohr said.

Nigeria will host Liberia on Friday in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, before traveling to Cape Verde for the second game.

