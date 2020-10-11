Gernot Rohr has turned attention to the next match against Tunisia on Tuesday, after his team’s defeat to Algeria.

The Super Eagles suffered a 1 – 0 defeat in the hand of the African champions in an international friendly game played in Austria on Friday.

Reacting to the performance of the boys, the Franco-German gaffer said he learned plenty of lessons from the game and now thinking of the next game with Tunisia.

“This is a very good test for us. There are positives to pick from a tough game like this.

“Now we have to recover well and start to plan for the next game on Tuesday against another tough team,” he said

The Super Eagles will engage the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in another friendly game next Tuesday at the same venue