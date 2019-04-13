Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has named Egypt, Ghana, Coted’Ivoire and South Africa as favourites to win the 2019 African Nations Cup title, BSNSports.com.ng can report.
Rohr who led Super Eagles to qualify for the 2019 African Nations Cup slated for Egypt in June admitted that it is always difficult to play and beat hosting country adding that the Pharaoh of Egypt stand a great chance of winning 2019 AFCON title.
In his words: “Of course, we are in the same pot so we cannot meet in the group stage. It is always difficult to play the hosting country especially a big team like Egypt.” Rohr told CAF media in Egypt.
The Franco-German coach believed that Ghana, Ivory Coast, and South Africa are capable of winning the title.
