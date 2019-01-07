EMMA JEMEGAH

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has rewarded Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr with an improved salary after his contract renewal.

This much was disclosed exclusively to Daily Sun Sports by the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick.

The CAF first vice president stated that the German coach’s contract was recently renewed and part of the clause in the new contract was $10,000 addition to his salary.

“We recently renewed the contract of Rohr and in the new contract is an addition of $10,000 to his monthly salary. His new salary is $55,000 (about N2 million),” Pinnick said.

The NFF boss also dispelled reports that the Super Eagles coach is being owed backlog of salaries, stressing that the federation has been up to date with the coach’s salary.

“We’re not owing Rohr or any of the national team coaches,” Pinnick said frankly.