By EMMA JEMEGAH

Sacked coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, will be paid his outstanding salaries in the next ten days, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has disclosed.

Amaju told a team of selected top sports journalists in Lagos yesterday that the federation will clear all debts owed to Rohr in the coming days.

Amaju said the NFF is liaising with their sponsors to help clear all debts owed the German coach just as he disclosed that the new coach’s contract fee would also be sourced through the sponsors.

“We are working on how to clear Rohr’s outstanding salaries in the next 10 days. We have started the process with our sponsors and hopefully he will be paid within the stipulated time,” he said.

The NFF boss also said the federation is warehousing funds to ensure the new coach is paid his contract fee in the next six months.