Nigeria U20 stars to the AFCON U20 in Niger Republic are to get invitation to the Super Eagles for the games against Seychelles and Egypt according to the Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr Rohr, had challenged the players of the U20 National Team, Flying Eagles, to give their very best at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic, saying he would be at the competition venue to pick the best player and blood him in the senior squad. “I watched the team’s training session and I see they are good. They are ambitious and I will be in Niger Republic to see some of the matches.

“I have decided to pick one or two of them, the best ones, to give them a chance when we regroup for the matches against Seychelles and Egypt in March,” Rohr, who watched the Flying Eagles train on Tuesday, toldthenff.com. The Super Eagles, already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, host the Pirates of Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on 23rd March, in a mere academic session, and then welcome the Pharaohs of Egypt in a much–anticipated friendly at the same venue three days later.