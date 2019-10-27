Emma Njoku

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has ruled out any chance of extending a call up to Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori, after England manager, Gareth Southgate, failed to cap him in the Three Lions 2020 Euro qualifiers against Bulgaria and Czech Republic early this month.

Tomori was called up for the two matches alongside his teammate and fellow Nigerian descent, Tammy Abraham. But while Abraham was capped in England’s 2-1 defeat to Czech Republic, Tomori was left on the bench in both games, thereby, making him still eligible to play for Nigeria.

Rohr has, however, told the Chelsea defender to banish any thought of getting a call up to the Super Eagles, at least, while he is still in charge. The German tactician reasoned that Nigeria is too big for him to consider as a second option after his first option failed.

According to Rohr, trying to persuade Tomori to change his decision after he had chosen England ahead of Nigeria, would be a bad precedent. The Super Eagles’ manager rather wished the player well with the England Three Lions. “He picked where he is comfortable and we wish him the best with England. No point thinking we can have him back, as it will be dangerous if we allow players view Nigeria as second option when all fails; I think we are bigger than that. I hope he succeeds,” Rohr told OwngoalNigeria.

Tomori, in a recent interview, had claimed that he chose England over Nigeria because they were the only country that showed interest in him.