Contrary to his promise to address his contract issues with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after the third place match against Tunisia on Wednesday, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has failed to come out with his position on his job.

Rohr, who had promised to address the press after the match, failed to state categorical his position after the match, and only made passive comments when asked about his future with the Super Eagles.

“Truly, I have a contract, but I can go out of the contract, there’s that clause. I will think about what happened last month and last year.

I love this team, I love Nigeria, but there were some problems.