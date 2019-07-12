Even before knowing the identity of their AFCON 2019 semi final opponent, Super Eagles’ technical adviser Gernot Rohr, yesterday, charged his wards to be focused and fully committed to the task at hand as they countenance another tough session on Sunday night, at the Cairo International Stadium.

“The next match in a championship is always the toughest, so it is always important to approach it that way. That is why we must now forget what we achieved against South Africa in our quarter final match and start to build up towards the semi final.

“There is no time to rest on our oars. We must make all the sacrifices we can now to achieve our objectives at this tournament. We must stay focused and be fully committed.”

The three–time champions were back at the Aerosport pitch inside the Cairo Airport, yesterday morning to begin training for Sunday’s encounter, which would be against the winner of the Algeria fixture.

Also, yesterday morning, the management of the Le Meridien Cairo Airport hotel presented a big cake to the Super Eagles for the 2-1 win over South Africa on Wednesday, which took Nigeria to the last four of Africa’s biggest and most prestigious football championship.

The hotel manager, Atef Wilson, on behalf of the management, presented the cake to Coach Gernot Rohr and forward, Odion Ighalo, who received on behalf of the team.

Victory over South Africa took Franco–German Gernot Rohr’s record with Nigeria to 20 wins in 34 matches, of which he has drawn five and lost nine.