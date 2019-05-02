Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr said present first choice goalkeeper of the senior national team of Nigeria, Francis Uzoho is facing a battle to retain his spot ahead of the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Uzoho had suffered a poor campaign at club level, with loan spells at Elche and later Anorthosis Famagusta not providing the games he thought he would get when he pushed for a loan move from Deportivo La Coruna.

According to Rohr, Uzoho, who kept goal at the World Cup in Russia, is among the three goalkeepers he is taking to tournament in Egypt, but he can’t categorically say he is his first choice, no thanks to his poor form at club level.

The coach said he had sent the goalkeeper trainer of Super Eagles, Enrico Pionetti to work with the goalkeeper at his club, Anorthosis Famagusta and that will play a big role if he is to remain as first choice.

“I have sent Pionetti, my goalkeeper trainer to Anorthosis to work on him. At the moment, it’s not for now a question of being number one, but of his being one of our three goalkeepers for the Africa Cup of Nations,” Rohr was quoted as saying by Osasu Obayiuwana.