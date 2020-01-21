Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr attended Bordeaux’s training session on yesterday, according to reports in France.

Sud Ouest had informed that the Franco-German football tactician was at Haillan during the open door training session to run the rule over the two Nigeria’s stars on the books of Bordeaux in the shape of Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu.

Rohr was photographed by the regional daily newspaper, having a discussion with Maja.

The 66-year-old is a legend at Bordeaux, as he made the most appearances for the club in the French top-flight, 352 in total, before he was appointed coach of The Girondins.

London-born Maja remains eligible to represent his country of birth, England despite appearing for the Super Eagles in a friendly against Ukraine last September.

With two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone to hold in March, Rohr might be considering handing a competitive debut to the Bordeaux number nine, which would cap-tie the attacker to the Super Eagles for life.

Maja netted his seventh goal of the season in all competitions last Thursday as Bordeaux were beaten 3-2 by Pau in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France.