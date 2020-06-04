Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has spoken about the future of Lille’s forward and rumoured Liverpool transfer target, Victor Osimhen.

The 21-year-old has shone in Ligue 1 and could soon earn himself a big move to a major European side, if recent transfer gossip is anything to go by.

Le 10 Sport have claimed Osimhen is a target for Liverpool, and Rohr believes it would be a boost for both the player and the Nigerian national team if he were to move to a big club in the Premier League or the Champions League.

Liverpool ticks both those boxes, so would undoubtedly be an ideal destination for Osimhen to further his career, and it seems the transfer would have the approval of Rohr.

Speaking to Channels Television, Rohr said: “Victor Osimhen will have a very big opportunity to go from Lille, perhaps, to the Premier League or Italy to a very, very big club.

“This is a success for him, but also for the Super Eagles to have players at Champions League clubs.

“If we have players playing at a very high level for their clubs, our level in the Super Eagles will be growing also.”