The Super Eagles kick off their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in September, and the team’s handler Gernot Rohr is convinced that his side will be ready for the challenges ahead.

The Nigerian national team, weakened by the absence of regulars, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, failed to impress over two international friendly games against Cameroon in Austria, losing the first by the narrowest of margins before drawing the other.

More will be expected from the former continental champions when tackling Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central African Republic for the sole World Cup qualifying ticket in Group C.

The Super Eagles host Liberia on matchday one on the last day in August before making a potentially tricky trip to Cape Verde four days later.

The Cape Verdeans are the last team to beat Cameroon, handing the Indomitable Lions a 3-1 thrashing on the synthetic pitch of the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia back in March.

Rohr admits that the Super Eagles are aware of the dangers posed by the tiny African nation on their home soil.

But the Franco-German coach is confident that, with the return of his established stars, the Super Eagles will be ready to take on any foes standing in their way to another World Cup appearance.

“I think we’ll be ready in September for our world cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde,” Rohr told the media