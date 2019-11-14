Gernot Rohr has said the Super Eagles have made progress since he took charge of the team three years ago and it would be good to extend his contract when it runs out in June 2020.

Rohr and his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), recently rowed over unpaid salaries to further raise questions over the future of the Franco-German coach.

Speculations over his future also raged when the three-time African champions failed to reach the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in July.

“I would be interested in a new project for next two, three years, which will cover the next AFCON as well as the next World Cup,” said the 65-year-old coach.

“So, it will be good if we can meet by the end of the year to see whether we can stay together or not.”

In the three years as Nigeria coach, Rohr led the team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and third place at this year’s Africa Cup.

However, he has been criticised for working mainly with foreign-based professionals at the expense of players in the domestic league.

This week, NFF president Amaju Pinnick said Rohr has a clause on his contract, which mandates him to look at players in the local league.