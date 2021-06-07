Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr says he’s happy with the competition for place in his team.

Rohr was without starter Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Joe Aribo, Zaidu Sanusi, and Leon Balogun for the friendly against Cameroon on Friday, but his team put up a good performance.

The likes of Terem Moffi and Abraham Marcus were able to make their senior debut for the three-time African champions, while Slavia Prague star, Peter Olayinka was got some minutes under his belt.

Rohr said the new players has proven they deserved a place in the team with their performance and he believes there will a stiff competition for places.

“We’ll see again in the next game if they can contend for places in our 23 list.”

“Now there will be competition and it’s good to give them a chance and make all of them happy that they’re playing,” Rohr said.

Nigeria will engage the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon again tomorrow.