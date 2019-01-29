Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has raised some areas he is worried about, heading into the last 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles and injuries to key players is number one on his mind, while the tendency of his players underrating their opponent is another.

Rohr noted that Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia attacker, Ahmed Musa is out injured and Tyronne Ebuehi was yet to fully recover, which the Franco-German tactician noted were just two examples of fitness issues in the Nigerian national team.

Footballlive.ng reported further that Rohr was also wary of a possible shock from Seychelles in Asaba on March 23, as the Eagles had already qualified for AFCON 2019 and the players could be complacent in the last game, which is a formality.

Rohr admitted nothing is at stake in terms of points, but added that his players should not forget the element of pride and the fact that they needed to create a winning momentum heading into AFCON 2019.

With that in mind, Rohr said he wants his side to beat Seychelles in the dead-rubber game and get another victory three days later in a friendly against Egypt at same venue.

The former Niger Republic, Gabon and Burkina Faso coach added that he, his assistants and scouts were monitoring all Nigerian players at their respective clubs, as they want to keep track of their form and fitness.