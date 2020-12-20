Special assistant on sports to President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Super Eagles attacker, Daniel Amokachi has berated Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for allowing a $2 million compensation clause in Gernot Rohr’s contract.

Rohr was appointed as coach of the Super Eagles in 2016 following Sunday Oliseh’s resignation as manager of the national team.

The former international, under whom Nigeria enjoyed an impressive statistics of losing only two games in 14 matches, explained a number of reasons for resigning, including failure of the federation to support him , including his unpaid wages and contract violation.

Rohr guided the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with ease but failed to progress past the group stage.

Nigeria, under former international, Stephen Keshi played in the round of 16 of the 2014 edition of the global tournament, a year after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Rohr’s side managed to finish third at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt and was handed a new deal after the federation revealed their satisfaction with his performance.

The Super Eagles recently failed to beat lowly-rated Sierra Leonean side in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the former Burkina Faso boss has heavily been criticised for the not-too impressive performances from his side