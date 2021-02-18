By Emma Jemegah

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is happy that Nigerian strikers are firing in all cylinders for their respective teams in Europe, but he’s, nonetheless, having sleepless nights over choices.

Rohr, in an exclusive chat with Daily Sunsports/SportingSun in Lagos, at the unveiling of the new logo and jersey of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club, said he’s happy that most of his strikers are not only doing well but, also, scoring goals for their respective teams in Europe.

“I’m happy my strikers are doing well and scoring goals. Taiwo Awoniyi is scoring, same as Paul Onuachu, Josh Maja, Terem Moffi and Henry Onyekuru. We also have Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho. These players are doing well in their various teams and it’s positive signal for the Super Eagles,” the German said.

The implication is that Rohr has to decide which of the strikers to invite. But he hinted that it might not be possible to have new players for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

In contrast, however, the coach is lamenting that same story can’t be said of the defenders.

“We’ve too many strikers doing well and scoring in Europe, but very few defenders doing well,” he said.