Ex-international, Godwin Okpara has hailed the Nigeria Football Federation for making the inclusion and development of home-based players in the national team as a condition in coach Gernot Rohr’s new contract.

Okpara, speaking in a chat with Cornerstonenewsng.com, said the home-based – Foreign-based dichotomy has always been there before now, even during his time when distinguished players in the Nigerian league got consideration for positions in the Super Eagles.

“Normally, that’s the way it’s supposed to be now; we can’t have a coach that is working with the foreign-based alone and we have home-based.

During our days, there was more competition between home-based and foreign-based which we are not having now, which means neglecting the league here in Nigeria. There must be a congruence between home-based and foreign-based,” he said.