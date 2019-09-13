Gernot Rohr is doubtful of his future with the Super Eagles with his contract expected to run its course until June 2020.

Rohr is likely to remain in his role as head coach when Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers get underway, but the German’s contract runs out in the course of it.

In an interview with Osasu Obayiuwana [BBC World Football], the 66-year-old admitted that he would like to continue on the job, but is weary as there are no talks of a renewal on the table yet.

“I have a lot I want to achieve, big things with Nigeria. I can see what the future can produce. I hope I can work with President Pinnick (Amaju) to achieve those things. But, I don’t know my situation after June 2020. We have to see what happens.

“As is known, my current contract with the Super Eagles runs till June 2020. This ends right in the middle of the qualifying campaign for the 2021 AFCON. It’s a bit strange that I have a contract ending while I have to qualify for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.”

Meanwhile, Rhor has lost his mother at the age of 97 years old.