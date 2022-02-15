By Chinyere Anyanwu

In fulfilment of a promise made, the Titan Multi-business Investment Limited, popularly known as Titan Farms, has paid N246,812,300 to 124 investors in two months.

This was confirmed via a document attached to a statement released by the firm recently which also states that N49,985,300 and N196,827,000 was paid in December, 2021and in January, 2022 respectively.

The document entitled Investment Settlement from Whatsapp Group 2 Titan Farms Settlement Made in December, also said the investors were paid cash and products which consist of rice, flour and/or land. As at December 2021, 37 investors were settled to the tune of N49,985,300, while in January 2022, 87 investors were settled to the tune of N196,827,000.

While confirming the settlement, the Chief Executive Officer, Titan Farms, Chief Gbenga Eyiolawi, said it is true that over N246 million had been paid out as investors’ settlement and assured that more investors would still be paid as the payment is ongoing.

Eyiolawi stated that he would not rest on his oars until the last investor is paid, adding that in the Yoruba parlance, “a good name is better than gold and silver.”

He, therefore, apologised to every investor for the inconvenience caused by the current situation.