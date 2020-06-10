Chisom Udeoba

The world has been passing through a series of traumatic events. From the Coronavirus pandemic to the numerous deaths caused by rape and violence to the Black Lives Matter campaign, sparked, once again, by the unjust killing of a Black American.

However, scientists and medical practitioners have been unrelenting in vigorously trying out different options to end the Coronavirus pandemic.They are putting their lives on the line despite the limitations and issues.

In all of this, it is important that creatives also remain unrelenting in bringing relief to the world through their art. The question, then, is: How can creatives contribute in bringing relief to the world during and after this pandemic?

The stories we have heard; the movies we have seen; the documentaries and works of art from the Ebola outbreakare all available because of creatives.What will be their contributions during and after this period?

Creatives from different fields have offered relevant ideas. Dike Chukwumerije, regarded as a spoken word maestro, said the role of creatives in bringing relief to the world couldn’t be overemphasised.

“Creatives can keep people entertained to reduce the rate of depression. Creatives can give people hope through their works and also inspire those in on the frontline of the epidemic,” he said.

Joshua Egesi, a recycle artist and art consultant, suggested that recycle art could help people stay hopeful, because “through recycle art, we can remember that, no matter how bad things look, they can still be turned into beautiful works of art. Also, it is important to note that, as creatives, our major job is to create. As the world economy gradually reopens, we must not neglect this duty, as our art is our voice.”